Hot For Heidi Klum! All Of The Times The Model Has Posed Nude — Pics

Despite receiving her husband's stamp of approval, the Victoria's Secret Angel recently caught backlash for posing in a lingerie photoshoot alongside her daughter Leni Klum.

Except the 18-year-old didn't bat an eye at the haters and was overjoyed by the opportunity to participate in the stunning mother-daughter moment.

“I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,” Leni shared. “I love shooting with her.”

Keep scrolling to check out Klum's most alluring moments!