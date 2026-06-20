Heidi Montag Puts Bikini Body on Display for Spicy New Music Video Following Husband Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Loss: Photos

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Heidi Montag is getting her suntan on as she films her latest music video in Hawaii. The Hills alum, 39, was spotted on the beach earlier this week where she showed off her bikini body while she shot the clip for her newest single, "Summer Love."

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Heidi Montag Was Seen With Her Family Having Fun on the Beach

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag is a mom to sons Gunner and Ryker.

The reality star was seen on set alongside husband, Spencer Pratt, and their two sons, Gunner and Ryker. The blonde bombshell rocked a pink, orange and green floral two-piece set and a bright multicolored necklace for her shoot. She also flashed her sparkling diamond ring and had her long tresses styled straight.

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Spencer Pratt Lost His Bid for L.A. Mayor

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, were spotted at the beach in Hawaii while she was filming her latest music video.

Pratt, 42, donned a black baseball hat, a light blue polo and shorts, as he posed with Montag and one of their sons took their photo. The reality TV personality is a registered Republican who ran as an Independent, and lost the Los Angeles mayoral election earlier this month. He conceded his defeat and slammed the race in a scathing video he posted on social media June 12.

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'You Thought You Could Get Rid of Me That Easily?'

Source: MEGA The reality star rocked a floral two-piece.

In a video captioned "Saving LA-Phase III," Pratt said he won't quit politics and will continue to fight for the city of Los Angeles. "You thought you could get rid of me that easily?" he fumed. "I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed." "And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he scoffed. “You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,” He then took shots at former opponents, City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, and current Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Heidi Montag's New Album Debuts on June 26

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt conceded his defeat earlier this month.