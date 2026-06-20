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Heidi Montag Puts Bikini Body on Display for Spicy New Music Video Following Husband Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Loss: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag sported a colorful bikini during her Hawaii shoot.

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June 20 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Heidi Montag is getting her suntan on as she films her latest music video in Hawaii.

The Hills alum, 39, was spotted on the beach earlier this week where she showed off her bikini body while she shot the clip for her newest single, "Summer Love."

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Heidi Montag Was Seen With Her Family Having Fun on the Beach

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Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag is a mom to sons Gunner and Ryker.

The reality star was seen on set alongside husband, Spencer Pratt, and their two sons, Gunner and Ryker.

The blonde bombshell rocked a pink, orange and green floral two-piece set and a bright multicolored necklace for her shoot.

She also flashed her sparkling diamond ring and had her long tresses styled straight.

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Spencer Pratt Lost His Bid for L.A. Mayor

image of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, were spotted at the beach in Hawaii while she was filming her latest music video.

Pratt, 42, donned a black baseball hat, a light blue polo and shorts, as he posed with Montag and one of their sons took their photo.

The reality TV personality is a registered Republican who ran as an Independent, and lost the Los Angeles mayoral election earlier this month.

He conceded his defeat and slammed the race in a scathing video he posted on social media June 12.

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'You Thought You Could Get Rid of Me That Easily?'

image of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

The reality star rocked a floral two-piece.

In a video captioned "Saving LA-Phase III," Pratt said he won't quit politics and will continue to fight for the city of Los Angeles.

"You thought you could get rid of me that easily?" he fumed. "I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed."

"And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he scoffed. “You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,”

He then took shots at former opponents, City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, and current Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Heidi Montag's New Album Debuts on June 26

image of Heidi Montag
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt conceded his defeat earlier this month.

"Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems and now have to choose between dumb and dumber," Pratt slammed.

Pratt announced his mayoral campaign in January, and previously said it was the Pacific Palisades wildfires that destroyed his family home as the main reason he decided to run.

Montag showed her support for her spouse in a post she shared on X on June 14. "I couldn't love my husband more and be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero," she wrote.

Her "Summer Love" song is the first single off of her upcoming album "Masterpiece," which will drop on June 26. Her new record will be her second since 2010's "Superficial." Last year, the MTV personality released her sophomore album "Heidiwood."

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