Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag All Smiles in Hawaii Amid Heartbreak Over His L.A. Mayoral Loss: Photos

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Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were spotted in Hawaii just two weeks after his loss in the Los Angeles, Calif., mayoral primary. Pratt supported his wife as she seductively posed for her newest music video for her yet-to-be-released song "Summer Love," reported TMZ. The 39-year-old rolled around in the sand while wearing a loose white dress with her blonde hair swept to the side in beach waves.

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were spotted in Hawaii after his mayoral loss.

Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman advanced to the November runoff following the June 2 election, beating out Pratt, 42, for the coveted spot. Though Pratt had no prior political experience, he garnered support from thousands of residents while leaning heavily on online ads, high-profile interviews and frustration over the city’s response to the 2025 Palisades fire, which destroyed his family's home. Pratt was publicly supported by several Hollywood stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Dennis Quaid, Perez Hilton and Selma Blair.

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag sported a flowing white dress while her hair was down in beach waves.

Even President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about the impending election in May in support of Pratt. "I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character," Trump said. "I heard he's a big MAGA person." The loss doesn't seem to be dampening Pratt's optimism. He recently posted a video making claims he had a recording that could force Bass or Raman to resign.

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag was seen rolling around in the sand while filming her latest video.

"You thought you could get rid of me that easily?" Pratt asked in the three-minute statement. "I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed." "And now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers. I don't have a campaign to hamstring me now. It's war," he added. Pratt referred to Bass and Raman as "dumb and dumber," saying, "Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems."

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag was filming the visuals for her song 'Summer Love.'

As he plots his next move to rescue the city he calls home, Pratt was all smiles on the Hawaii beach. He sported a vibrant, tropical Hawaiian shirt, blue shorts and a baseball hat as he accompanied his wife to her sultry photo shoot. Pratt carried a drink in his left hand as Montag appeared to hold a glass of champagne in hers.

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag spoke out following her husband's primary loss.

Montag broke her silence on her spouse's election loss on June 14. "I couldn’t love my husband more and be more proud of him," she wrote on X. "What an inspiration." She concluded her dedication to him by calling Pratt a "hero."

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Source: MEGA Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt seemed unbothered a week after he lost the election.

The couple met in 2006 while Montag was starring in the first season of the hit reality show The Hills. Pratt snatched his own spot on the show the following year. Then pair eloped in Mexico in 2008. They married again in 2009 during an official ceremony, which aired on their reality show.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag carried drinks across the beach.