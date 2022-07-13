Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex Of Second Child, Singer Says She 'Was Shocked'
Hooray! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed the sex of their second child, which took the former by surprise.
“I’m having a boy!” the mom-of-one, 35, told Us Weekly. “Oh, my gosh. … I did the earliest test to find out and I just felt like my doctor had the answer so I called. And I was like, ‘Hey, just wanted to check in to see if you guys got the result?’ And they were like, ‘Actually, we just got them 10 minutes ago.’ So I couldn’t wait for Spencer and I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ They were like, ‘It’s a boy!’ And honestly, I was so shocked.”
“I was going back and forth because everything felt the same as [when I was pregnant with] Gunner,” she shared. “I was like, ‘These are the exact same symptoms, the exact same thing.’ But I think for the past year I kind of thought I’d have a girl. … But then when I found out it’s a boy — when the shock wore off — I couldn’t be happier because ultimately my biggest prayer was whatever would be the best for Gunner.”
In June, the pair announced the big news, which was exciting as they had been trying for a long time to expand their brood.
"I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer," Montag said at the time. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”
Meanwhile, Pratt is thrilled about welcoming another tot.
“I love being a dad and I love all the different ages,” he gushed. “So I’m excited to really appreciate how little a baby is. Because now, I look back at photos and now our son is huge and you can’t just hold him.”