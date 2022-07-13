Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex Of Second Child, Singer Says She 'Was Shocked'

In June, the pair announced the big news, which was exciting as they had been trying for a long time to expand their brood.

"I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer," Montag said at the time. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”