Helen Mirren Says She Can 'Happily Go Days Without Speaking to People': 'I'm Not a Very Gregarious Person'
Oct. 22 2026, Updated 6:15 p.m. ET
Helen Mirren may be one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, but that doesn't mean she enjoys being the center of attention.
The Oscar-winning actress, 81, told AARP’s Movies for Grownups about her preference for solitude, revealing she's perfectly content spending extended periods of time alone despite a career that has kept her in the public eye for decades.
Helen Mirren Admits She's Not Very Social
In a recent interview, Mirren revealed that her personality is quite different from what some might expect of an internationally famous actress.
"I'm not a very gregarious person, actually," she admitted.
Although her career requires her to attend premieres, interviews and other public events, Mirren explained that she doesn't necessarily crave the social interaction that comes with fame.
Instead, the actress has developed an appreciation for quiet moments away from the spotlight, which may or may not include company from husband Taylor Hackford, whom she married in 1997.
Helen Mirren Says She Enjoys Her Own Company
Mirren attributed her comfort with solitude, at least in part, to the demands of her decades-long acting career.
Years of traveling, staying in hotel rooms and spending long stretches on film sets have given the actress plenty of opportunities to become accustomed to being on her own.
Rather than viewing those experiences negatively, Mirren said they have left her "perfectly happy with [her] own company."
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Helen Mirren Can Go Days Without Talking to Anyone
While Mirren isn't opposed to attending social gatherings, she admitted that she doesn't need a packed calendar to feel fulfilled.
"I like a party occasionally, but I can happily go for days without speaking to people," she revealed.
The actress also offered a humorous description of how her personality differs from today's constantly connected social media culture.
"I'm the anti-TikTok person," she joked.
Helen Mirren Has Spent Decades in the Spotlight
Mirren's preference for privacy might come as a surprise given her long and successful career in entertainment.
The actress has earned widespread acclaim for her work in film, television and theater, including winning an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.
She has also appeared in notable projects such as Gosford Park, The Long Good Friday and 1923.