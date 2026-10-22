Helen Mirren Says She Can 'Happily Go Days Without Speaking to People': 'I'm Not a Very Gregarious Person'

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Helen Mirren may be one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, but that doesn't mean she enjoys being the center of attention. The Oscar-winning actress, 81, told AARP’s Movies for Grownups about her preference for solitude, revealing she's perfectly content spending extended periods of time alone despite a career that has kept her in the public eye for decades.

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Helen Mirren Admits She's Not Very Social

Source: MEGA The Oscar-winning actress admitted she isn't naturally outgoing despite spending decades in the spotlight.

In a recent interview, Mirren revealed that her personality is quite different from what some might expect of an internationally famous actress. "I'm not a very gregarious person, actually," she admitted. Although her career requires her to attend premieres, interviews and other public events, Mirren explained that she doesn't necessarily crave the social interaction that comes with fame. Instead, the actress has developed an appreciation for quiet moments away from the spotlight, which may or may not include company from husband Taylor Hackford, whom she married in 1997.

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Helen Mirren Says She Enjoys Her Own Company

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren credited years of hotel stays and lengthy film shoots with making her comfortable spending time alone.

Mirren attributed her comfort with solitude, at least in part, to the demands of her decades-long acting career. Years of traveling, staying in hotel rooms and spending long stretches on film sets have given the actress plenty of opportunities to become accustomed to being on her own. Rather than viewing those experiences negatively, Mirren said they have left her "perfectly happy with [her] own company."

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Helen Mirren Can Go Days Without Talking to Anyone

Source: MEGA The 'Queen' star joked that she's the 'anti-TikTok person' while discussing her preference for privacy.

While Mirren isn't opposed to attending social gatherings, she admitted that she doesn't need a packed calendar to feel fulfilled. "I like a party occasionally, but I can happily go for days without speaking to people," she revealed. The actress also offered a humorous description of how her personality differs from today's constantly connected social media culture. "I'm the anti-TikTok person," she joked.

Helen Mirren Has Spent Decades in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren has enjoyed a decades-long Hollywood career while maintaining an appreciation for her own company.