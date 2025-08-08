PHOTOS Look Who's Turning 80 in 2025! Helen Mirren, Tom Selleck and More Source: MEGA Happy birthday to these stars who've given us so many hours of entertainment and happiness over the years. OK! Staff Aug. 8 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Tom Selleck (January 29)

Tom Selleck "stopped celebrating birthdays a while back" but approved of the small 80th birthday party his wife, Jillie Mack, threw for him on January 29. Now 80, the Magnum, P.I. alum shared what he hopes to do next in his decades-long career. "I would love to do another comedy. [And] a good western's always on my list. I miss that. I want to sit on a horse again," said Selleck.

Mia Farrow (February 9)

On February 9, Mia Farrow hit another milestone in life when she celebrated her 80th birthday. The Great Gatsby actress, who has been active since the 1950s, returned to her theater roots and joined the Broadway production of The Roommate in 2024. "It was perhaps a feeling of maybe, 'Is this it? Or might there be one last adventure?'" she told CBS News. "Meaning never do anything else for the remainder of my days?"

Priscilla Presley (May 24)

Before turning 80 on May 24, Priscilla Presley explained why she dislikes the aging process. "Oh, I hate getting older. Anyone that tells you otherwise is lying. Who really wants to grow old and die?" Presley told The Guardian in 2016. "My twin grandchildren are only eight and I would love to see them grow to adulthood and see who they become, but there's a chance that won't happen, and that's deeply annoying."

Helen Mirren (July 26)

Learning the best lesson from her mother has helped Helen Mirren age like a fine wine. "My mother said the greatest thing to me: 'Never be afraid of getting older,'" she said of her mom, Kathleen Alexandrina Eva Matilda Kitty Rogers. "Of course, when you're 18, middle age is like a foreign country. It's so far away from you. But, you know, when you arrive in that country, you realize that country has great things. Maybe you like that country better than the country you left behind." Mirren, who will turn 80 on July 26, added, "All I can say is, don't worry [about aging]. It's cool."

John Lithgow (October 19)

John Lithgow will join the 80 Club on October 19! "You'd be surprised how little deciding is involved in an actor's career," he said of celebrities embracing their age in Hollywood. "You wait for people to want you and…they have to want you for very specific reasons. Well, they have wanted me to play a bunch of old men…It turns out they need a lot of old men and there aren't a lot of old men around."

Henry Winkler (October 30)

In an interview with ET in 2023, Henry Winkler spoke candidly about maintaining his mental acuity despite being in his late 70s. "Well, aside from my knees, I feel great! I really do," he exclaimed. "I'm here, I'm doing it, I'm still being a part of the world. It is just amazing, truly, because there are so many people who are my age who feel old, who feel forgotten." Winkler, who will celebrate his 80th birthday on October 30, added, "I have good genes! [And] just the will to be young." When repeatedly asked if he was going to retire soon, the Happy Days alum declared, "Working is in my DNA."

Goldie Hawn (November 21)

For Goldie Hawn, getting older "is a fact of life. By living mindfully you understand that there are many transitions in life. You just go through them. But it's wonderful to know you're aging, because that means you're still on the planet, right? It's all about how you make it. It's all in your mind." The Private Benjamin actress will turn 80 on November 21.

Bette Midler (December 1)

Bette Midler will reach the big 8-0 on December 1, shared, "Most people do grow up. And I did. It took me a minute, but I did. I married, I had a daughter, and nothing will tighten up your lifestyle like a child."

Ernie Hudson (December 17)

