Madonna Stands to 'Lose Millions' After Terrifying Health Crisis Forces Her to Delay World Tour
Madonna's health crisis may have cost the singer a pretty penny.
According to the "Like a Virgin" vocalist's manager, Guy Oseary, on Saturday, June 24, the star was hospitalized after a "serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU."
"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he added at the time.
Now that Madonna is back out and about — she was spotted for the first time since her hospitalization in the Upper East Side Sunday, July 9 — there has not been an update regarding when Madonna will begin her world tour.
"She's feeling better, but she's still being monitored around the clock by medical professionals," an insider spilled about the mother-of-six’s condition. "There's no telling when she'll be back on her feet."
"Now that it's postponed indefinitely, this could wind up being very costly to Madonna," they continued. "She stands to lose millions."
However, they mentioned that she has focused her energy on getting better.
"These things take time to recover from," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna took to social media on Monday, July 10, to share a message with fans about her health.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," the Queen of Pop wrote. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she penned, referencing her kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — some of whom have been spotted visiting her NYC home following the incident.
"My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she said of her Celebration Tour, which was set to begin July 15.
"I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," she explained.
"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," Madonna concluded.
