Madonna Health Scare: Everything to Know About the Singer's 'Serious' Sickness After Hospitalization
Madonna is on the "road to recovery" after battling a "serious bacterial infection" and a "several-day stay in the ICU."
Here's everything you need to know about Madonna's recent health crisis.
Things took a turn for the worse after the Queen of Pop was found "unresponsive" at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been "strenuously" rehearsing for "12-hours" daily in preparation for the now-postponed Celebration Tour, which had been set to kick off on Saturday, July 15.
Madonna was allegedly "brought back from the dead" by medical personnel at the scene — who reportedly administered a NARCAN injection to resuscitate her unconscious body.
A few days later, Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, broke the unfortunate news that the pop star's highly-anticipated tour had to be pushed to an indefinite halt.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary revealed in a shocking Instagram statement.
Reports later revealed that Madonna had been "vomiting uncontrollably" from her bed, and had been battling a fever for more than a month before her body ultimately "collapsed" on June 24.
The "Like a Virgin" vocalist remained bedridden for more than a week — until she was spotted out and about for the very first time since her recent hospitalization.
"She looked really good and seemed to be in good spirits," an eyewitness exclusively told OK! after seeing Madonna stroll through the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Sunday, July 9. "She walked a bit slow, but it looked like she really just wanted to get outside for a bit."
Just one day later, Madonna broke her silence after spending weeks absent from social media, sharing a message to her fans for the first time since her health crisis.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," Madonna expressed, attaching a bare-faced selfie to reassure fans that she was doing alright. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the mom-of-six detailed of her doting offspring — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10 — who have all reportedly been standing by Madonna's side amid her health woes.
Madonna added: "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I [assure] you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe," the 64-year-old concluded.