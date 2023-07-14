Shania Twain Terrified Side Effects of Her Lyme Disease Are Returning After Brutal Onstage Fall: Source
Shania Twain is doing her best to maintain her health during a grueling tour.
After the country superstar suffered a nasty fall onstage during a recent show in Chicago, sources close to Twain, 57, revealed she's in fear that the effects of her Lyme disease have returned.
"It is scary for her to think these horrible symptoms she's suffered are coming back now," an insider spilled to RadarOnline about the ramifications of the ailment — which she contracted in 2003 after being bitten by a bug while horseback riding.
In her 2022 Netflix documentary, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, Twain opened up about her intense battle with her health. "The tick was infected with Lyme disease, and I did get Lyme disease," she explained before emphasizing how deeply it played into her performances.
"My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage…I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds," the native of Canada noted.
"My voice was never the same again," Twain said. "I thought I'd lose my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again."
- Celine Dion Leans On Best Friend Shania Twain as She Plans 'Miracle Comeback' Amid Debilitating Health Diagnosis
- 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
- Shania Twain Insists 'I Got What I Deserve' After Messy Husband Swap With Former Best Friend
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After undergoing an "intense" open-throat surgery, the "You're Still The One" vocalist made her grand return to the stage in 2017 and embarked on a Las Vegas residency as well as a tour in 2023.
According to longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, — who did not treat Twain — the long-term effects can always be present even if certain medications subdue them. "The bacteria can invade any tissue in the body — from the muscles to the brain to the vocal cords," the physician said. "Antibiotics can control it for a while, and people generally get better — but the treatment for it is not black and white."