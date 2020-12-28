Alec Baldwin Imitates Wife Hilaria Baldwin's Accent In Old Clip Amid Drama: Watch

After accusations about Hilaria Baldwin’s heritage surfaced online over the weekend, an old clip of her husband, Alec Baldwin, impersonating her questionable accent has come to light.

“My wife is from Spain … I don’t mean to be racist when I put that accent on, by the way,” he said in a 2013 interview with David Letterman while impersonating her on the phone with her hairdresser.

At the time, Hilaria, 36, was expecting their first child together, and he explained how sensitive she was being while mocking her accent. “A pregnant woman is also constantly monitoring themselves every 15 seconds, so my wife will be like, ‘I have to pee every five minutes. I can’t believe it!’ I am like, ‘Well, we have four bathrooms in the apartment, so you’re covered.’”

HILARIA BALDWIN ISN’T AFRAID TO SHOW SOME SKIN — PREGNANT OR NOT! SEE HER SEXIEST PHOTOS

On Sunday, December 27, a social media user uncovered the truth about Hilaria’s identity and revealed she is not from Spain, but rather she grew up in Boston.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she began. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

Hilaria even revealed why her accent has faded over the years and said that it can disappear depending on whether she’s speaking in Spanish or English.

“Yes I am a white girl, my family is white … Europe has a lot of white people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things,” she said, adding that she is a “different kind of Bostonian … you can’t change your background and nor would I want to … this is who I am, and this is my life story … it’s my weird mix of who I am.

“We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she said. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN TAKE KIDS TO THE SPOT THEY GOT ENGAGED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Hilaria — whose real name is Hillary — grew up on the East Coast, despite saying she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to attend college. Hilaria also never disputed a 2018 cover story with HOLA! that she said she was born in Spain and is raising her kids to be bilingual.

During her Instagram rant, the fitness guru said she would “get very frustrated when reporters” would say different things about her background, even though she tried to be “very clear” about the facts.

Hilaria’s parents retired in Mallorca, Spain, when she was 27 years old.

Following the controversy, the 30 Rock alum stuck up for his wife. “You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now. and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”

The Hollywood star slammed certain outlets for their “false” and “untrue” stories, saying, “And as much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half of the public or that portion of the public who understands what I mean when I say: ‘Consider the source.'”

ALEC & HILARIA BALDWIN TAKE KIDS TO THE SPOT THEY GOT ENGAGED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Alec’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, also called out internet trolls. “This person has dug up old tweets from Hilaria’s high school peers, and they all say one thing about her, that she’s really kind, when they reflect back on their experience with her. And that’s because she is very kind, she’s a good person. And she’s a caring person who’s always respected my relationship with my dad.”