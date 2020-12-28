Will the real Hilaria Baldwin please stand up? On Sunday, December 27, a social media user uncovered the fitness guru’s real identity, revealing that she is not from Spain and was actually born in the United States.

After the controversy unfolded on Instagram, the 36-year-old cleared the air about the rumors. “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she began. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

In clips shared to Instagram, Hilaria, who shares four kids with Alec Baldwin, has been known to have a little bit of an accent — she even forgot the English word of “cucumber” while on the Today show — but over time, people noticed it slowly has gone away. However, Hilaria said her accent can be different depending on if she is speaking in Spanish or English, which is an insecurity of hers.

“Yes I am a white girl, my family is white … Europe has a lot of white people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things,” she said, adding that she is a “different kind of Bostonian … you can’t change your background and nor would I want to … this is who I am, and this is my life story … it’s my weird mix of who I am.”

“We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” she said. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria — whose real name is Hillary — is the daughter of Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas. The couple welcomed Hilaria in 1984 in Boston, despite previous claims from Hilaria herself that she moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old to attend college. In addition, Hilaria never disputed a 2018 cover story with HOLA! that said she was born in Spain and is raising her children with her native language, Spanish.

However, it was recently unearthed that the brunette beauty attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Mass., before enrolling in New York University.

Hilaria’s grandparents, Charles “Chuck” Hayward and his late wife, Irene, were also born and raised in Massachusetts.

Hilaria’s parents lived in Boston for many years until they decided to retire to Mallorca — where Hilaria was born, according to her Creative Arts Agency profile — in 2011 when Hilaria was 27 years old. Kathryn founded Odyssey Journey in 2004 — an integrative health program — while Thomas practiced corporate real estate law in Massachusetts.

Old classmates of Hilaria’s even came forward to discuss her phony accent. “I went to high school with her. Genuinely lovely person, I recall, but fully a white girl from Cambridge,” one person recalled, while a second added, “I went to high school with her. She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent.”

“I believe she and her brother Jeremy (also nice) grew up in Boston and were white people,” a third person spilled.

Despite the drama, Hilaria’s loved ones stuck by her side. Alec’s oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, slammed trolls via her Instagram Story. “It’s so pathetic that anyone would wanna play detective, and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know, don’t know anything about, how they were raised, who they were actually raised by. It’s just kinda sad and pathetic,” the 25-year-old said.

She added, “This person has dug up old tweets from Hilaria’s high school peers, and they all say one thing about her, that she’s really kind, when they reflect back on their experience with her. And that’s because she is very kind, she’s a good person. And she’s a caring person who’s always respected my relationship with my dad.”

The 30 Rock actor, 62, also made it clear that not everything that is on the internet is true. “Just a lot of s**t,” he said on Instagram. “You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”

The Hollywood star even called out certain outlets for writing “false” and “untrue” stories about his family. “And as much as that hurts, the only thing I can do is talk to that half of the public or that portion of the public who understands what I mean when I say: ‘Consider the source,'” he said.

On Sunday, Hilaria said she was “so tired” of talking about the subject, so she decided it was best to take a break from the Instagram app. “I’m going to go back to my family because I’ve not been a very good mommy, spending a lot of time focusing on this,” she said. “I’m going to sign off for a long time.”

But hours later, the mom of five returned to Instagram and posted photos with her children, a sunset and a painting one of her kids made.

Alec also shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram page, which read: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”