or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Hilaria Baldwin
OK LogoCOUPLES

Hilaria Baldwin Shares the Key to Her 14-Year Marriage With Alec Baldwin: 'We Just Let Each Other Be'

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin shared the secret to her lasting marriage with Alec Baldwin.

Profile Image

July 31 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about her enduring marriage to Alec Baldwin, revealing insights that may surprise fans. The couple has navigated a significant 26-year age gap, yet they seem to thrive on their differences.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Hilaria, 42, stated, “We just let each other be.” This principle of allowing each other space is fundamental to their relationship's longevity. She emphasized that their contrasting personalities complement one another, making their bond stronger.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Date Nights Still Matter

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of She said giving each other space strengthened their relationship.
Source: MEGA

She said giving each other space strengthened their relationship.

Hilaria also highlighted the importance of regular date nights in maintaining their connection. “We take a lot of time for date nights,” she told the outlet, reflecting on their commitment to nurturing their relationship despite their busy schedules.

For the couple, date nights typically consist of dinner. Hilaria shared, “He loves a good dinner, we either go out or I cook.” During these intimate evenings, they often catch up on their seven children and personal projects, reinforcing their partnership amid the chaos of family life.

Article continues below advertisement

How They Handle Their Age Gap

Image of Regular date nights helped the couple stay connected.
Source: MEGA

Regular date nights helped the couple stay connected.

On the topic of their notable age difference, Hilaria humorously remarked, “Take a 27-year-old yoga instructor married to a rich and famous older man – it sounds ridiculous.” She noted that their playful interactions often involve light-hearted jokes about their age dynamic.

Since their lavish wedding in 2012, the couple has welcomed seven children, contributing to both the joy and chaos in their lives. Hilaria stated, “There’s been so much chaos in our lives, so much of it wonderful, some horrible things but we’ve managed to figure it out.”

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin Praises His Wife

Image of Alec Baldwin praised his wife’s work ethic and devotion to family.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin praised his wife’s work ethic and devotion to family.

Alec Baldwin, 68, expressed his admiration for Hilaria, referring to her as a “very special person.” He reminisced about their early relationship when she was not yet a household name. “She was a hard worker and I really admired that,” he explained.

Despite the demands of fatherhood, Alec shared his desire to spend quality time at home. “For me, I don’t want to leave my home anymore. I want to stay home and do nothing and be with the kids,” he revealed.

The Couple Reflects on 14 Years Together

Image of The couple reflected on overcoming challenges together.
Source: MEGA

The couple reflected on overcoming challenges together.

Hilaria has openly discussed the realities of their marriage and the challenges posed by their age gap. She acknowledged that sometimes it requires them to seek therapy, saying, “There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience.’”

As Hilaria and Alec continue to thrive in their marriage, their story raises questions about relationships defined by age differences. What other secrets do they hold? The couple’s journey remains a topic of interest for many.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.