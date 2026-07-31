Hilaria Baldwin Shares the Key to Her 14-Year Marriage With Alec Baldwin: 'We Just Let Each Other Be'

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Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about her enduring marriage to Alec Baldwin, revealing insights that may surprise fans. The couple has navigated a significant 26-year age gap, yet they seem to thrive on their differences. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Hilaria, 42, stated, “We just let each other be.” This principle of allowing each other space is fundamental to their relationship's longevity. She emphasized that their contrasting personalities complement one another, making their bond stronger.

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Why Date Nights Still Matter

Source: MEGA She said giving each other space strengthened their relationship.

Hilaria also highlighted the importance of regular date nights in maintaining their connection. “We take a lot of time for date nights,” she told the outlet, reflecting on their commitment to nurturing their relationship despite their busy schedules. For the couple, date nights typically consist of dinner. Hilaria shared, “He loves a good dinner, we either go out or I cook.” During these intimate evenings, they often catch up on their seven children and personal projects, reinforcing their partnership amid the chaos of family life.

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How They Handle Their Age Gap

Source: MEGA Regular date nights helped the couple stay connected.

On the topic of their notable age difference, Hilaria humorously remarked, “Take a 27-year-old yoga instructor married to a rich and famous older man – it sounds ridiculous.” She noted that their playful interactions often involve light-hearted jokes about their age dynamic. Since their lavish wedding in 2012, the couple has welcomed seven children, contributing to both the joy and chaos in their lives. Hilaria stated, “There’s been so much chaos in our lives, so much of it wonderful, some horrible things but we’ve managed to figure it out.”

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Alec Baldwin Praises His Wife

Source: MEGA Alec Baldwin praised his wife’s work ethic and devotion to family.

Alec Baldwin, 68, expressed his admiration for Hilaria, referring to her as a “very special person.” He reminisced about their early relationship when she was not yet a household name. “She was a hard worker and I really admired that,” he explained. Despite the demands of fatherhood, Alec shared his desire to spend quality time at home. “For me, I don’t want to leave my home anymore. I want to stay home and do nothing and be with the kids,” he revealed.

The Couple Reflects on 14 Years Together

Source: MEGA The couple reflected on overcoming challenges together.