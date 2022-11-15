Hilarie Burton Slams 'Bigot' Candace Cameron Bure Over Traditional Marriage Remarks: 'You Ride That Prejudice Wave'
Hilarie Burton is not holding back from sharing her thoughts on Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments regarding "traditional marriages" onscreen.
After the Full House star, 46, mentioned that the Great American Family network does not feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its projects, the One Tree Hill alum, 40, accused Bure of openly being discriminatory.
Burton tweeted on Monday, November 14, "I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey."
"You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," the White Collar actress continued after reading Bure's Wall Street Journal interview.
She also took aim at the network's CEO, Bill Abbott, who told the outlet that he was "aware of the trends," referring to society finally being more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Abbott parted ways with the network in January 2020 following an 11-year run.
Burton pointed out that “being LGBTQ+ isn’t a ‘trend,'” insisting, "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."
Continuing on with her tirade, Burton claimed to have "called this s**t out years ago" when Abbott was first employed by the Hallmark Channel. "I'm glad they dumped him."
Bure announced in April that she was leaving Hallmark after more than 10 years and 30 movies, moving over to Great American Family.
In a statement at the time, Bure said she was "very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," further explaining that "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content."
Bure also emphasized that she "knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
Despite being a practicing Christian, Bure claimed during a 2016 panel that she was “100 percent on board” with working on projects including same-sex couples, saying, "I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society."
One year later, Bure doubled down on her claims, insisting on Instagram that she was not homophobic. "Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone," she wrote in April 2017.