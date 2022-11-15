Hilarie Burton Slams 'Bigot' Candace Cameron Bure Over Traditional Marriage Remarks: 'You Ride That Prejudice Wave'

Burton tweeted on Monday, November 14, "I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey."

CELEBS WHO HAVE SPOKEN OUT AGAINST THE SUPREME COURT'S DRAFTED OPINION TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE: PHOTOS

"You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," the White Collar actress continued after reading Bure's Wall Street Journal interview.

She also took aim at the network's CEO, Bill Abbott, who told the outlet that he was "aware of the trends," referring to society finally being more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community. Abbott parted ways with the network in January 2020 following an 11-year run.