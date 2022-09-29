Dirty Talk! Candace Cameron Bure Admits She & Husband Valeri Are 'Happier' People 'When We've Had Sex'
Getting down and dirty. Candace Cameron Bure is proving sex within a marriage is a lively and fun experience.
Admitting that she wishes "sex within marriage [didn’t] get such a bad rap," the Full House alum revealed her sex life with husband Valeri Bure is extremely "healthy."
On Mayim Bialik's recent "Bialik Breakdown" podcast episode, released Tuesday, September 27, Candace explained she and her hubby, who have been married since June 1996, "don’t have a schedule" for intimacy but do "make time for each other [and] still love each other physically."
"I’m a happier person and my husband’s a happier person when we’ve had sex," the 46-year-old actress gushed, noting that while alone time in the bedroom can be about communication and connection, sometimes it is "just about the sex."
Candidly speaking, Cameron added: "Some days, you just need the release."
Candance noted she didn't want to embarrass or "gross out" her three kids, Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, but pointed out that sex is "important" to her relationship.
While gushing over her husband, Candace shared that she is the most "attracted to" him when he makes her laugh, explaining it is "one of [her] love languages."
Valeri is a retired ice hockey player who grew up in Russia, so "he can tend to be much more reserved … and a little more serious about life," the star explained. "So when there’s that playfulness, there’s nothing that makes me happier."
Candace has been very open in the past about her and Valeri's sex life. Back in 2020, Candace defended a photo of her husband with his hand on her boob after facing criticism, writing via Instagram at the time that he can "touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does."
Two months later, she gushed about married life and sex with her partner, saying on the “Confessions of a Crappy Christian” podcast that sex is a "blessing of marriage."
Doubling down on the fact that sex in a marriage should be "celebrated," Candace said, "The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work."