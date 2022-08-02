Mama Bear To The Rescue!JoJo Siwa's Mom Throws Major Shade At Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa's mom is coming to the pop star's rescue.
Jessalynn Siwa chimed in on her daughter's headline-making feud with Candace Cameron Bure one week after the Dance Moms alum dubbed the Full House star the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met.
OK! reported that after JoJo's declaration, Candace wrote via her Instagram Story, “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock" — which Jessalyn felt was an unimpressive reaction.
CANDACE CAMERON BURE REACTS TO JOJO SIWA CALLING HER 'RUDEST CELEBRITY,' EXPLAINS UNPLEASANT PAST EXPERIENCE
"At the end of the day … it’s about how you treat people," Jessalyn, 47, wrote via her Instagram Story Monday, August 1. "Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."
"It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking," Jessalyn continued, not-so-subtly taking aim at the 46-year-old's initial response to JoJo's diss last month.
She then offered the public more details from the moment that led to JoJo having a bad taste in her mouth when it came to Candace. (Though Candace revealed she reached out and apologized to JoJo after learning she denied the then-11-year-old a photo on the red carpet, the singer later accused her of not giving all the "details" of their conversation.)
“JoJo ran into [Cameron Bure] and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’” Jessalyn claimed of the 2016 interaction. “And she was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word, ‘Not now, maybe later.’"
“She just couldn’t be bothered,” Jessalyn added. “I do not know what was going on, but it is funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that?”
TORI SPELLING 'CRIED' AFTER WATCHING CANDICE CAMERON BURE'S APOLOGY VIDEO TO JOJO SIWA
Meanwhile, Candace also had a family member in her corner who was quick to call out the youngster, with her daughter Natasha telling JoJo to "grow up," as there are "bigger issues in this world than this."
"Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience.' This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone," Natasha seethed.