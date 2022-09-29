Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hilariously Trolls 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Over Jesus Remark

Hilariously responding to Prewett's comment, Koma replies: "And I want to look like Harry Styles and have him in me but that’s not how f**king life works."

HILARY DUFF'S HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA CALLS OUT CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S TONE DEFF TIKTOK

Online users had a field day with Koma's comical clip, with many losing it over the fact that he is Duff's husband. "Hilary ya better come get yo man," quipped one TikTok user in the comments section, with another adding: "I love that this is Lizzie McGuire's husband."

Added a third, "At this point I don’t know if Hilary Duff or Matthew Koma is more iconic. TikTok king," followed by one who remarked, "Speak your truth king."