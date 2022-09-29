Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Hilariously Trolls 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Over Jesus Remark
Hilary Duff's husband is feeling sassy. Matthew Koma is trolling Bachelor alum Madison Prewett after she made an interesting comment about Jesus Christ.
The 35-year-old dueted a TikTok video of the reality star, 26, on Tuesday, September 27, saying in an interview from earlier this month, "I want to look like Jesus as much as I can, right? I want to have the aroma of Christ around me, in me."
Hilariously responding to Prewett's comment, Koma replies: "And I want to look like Harry Styles and have him in me but that’s not how f**king life works."
HILARY DUFF'S HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA CALLS OUT CANDACE CAMERON BURE'S TONE DEFF TIKTOK
Online users had a field day with Koma's comical clip, with many losing it over the fact that he is Duff's husband. "Hilary ya better come get yo man," quipped one TikTok user in the comments section, with another adding: "I love that this is Lizzie McGuire's husband."
Added a third, "At this point I don’t know if Hilary Duff or Matthew Koma is more iconic. TikTok king," followed by one who remarked, "Speak your truth king."
Prewett was the front-runner on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor back in 2020. The reality star, who was a virgin at the time, notoriously left the beloved dating show after learning the lead had been intimate with another contestant.
The music producer is anything but shy when it comes to going after celebs. In fact, Adam Levine was one of Koma's latest targets amid his sexting scandal. As OK! reported, Levine has come under fire following a series of leaked direct messages that allegedly showed him flirting with multiple women despite being married to Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their third child.
One of the messages allegedly sent from the Maroon 5 front man read, "Holy f**k. Holy f**king f**k. That body of yours is absurd." Finding humor in the scandal, Koma took to his social platforms and shared the screenshot of the texts with a superimposed selfie of himself in the chat, making it seem as if Levine was responding to his thirst trap.
TROLLED! HILARY DUFF'S HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA ROASTS ADAM LEVINE FOR CRINGE MESSAGES
As for other famous faces he has gone after includes Madonna, with him dueting another TikTok video of the queen of pop saying, "I hope you’re hungry," while showing off her provocative outfit.
Duff's husband replied, "I just ate. I’m full."
Koma and Duff wed in 2019 and share daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 1. The actress also has a 10-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.