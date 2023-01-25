Hilary Duff & Daughter Mae Run Errands After Actress Spills On 'Smooching' Much-Older 'HIMYF' Costar John Corbett: Photos
It's Hilary Duff and her little ones against the world!
The 35-year-old and her adorable sidekick, daughter Mae Violet Bair, were too cool for school on Tuesday, January 24, as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles while blocking out the haters in stylish sunglasses.
Duff and her 1-year-old mini-me wore casually chic couture for their afternoon outing, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The Lizzie McGuire star sported a brown cardigan, blue jeans and peach-colored shades, while Bair stole the show in the cutest pink sweat set and matching sunglasses.
The dynamic blonde duo opted for different hairstyles, however, as Duff styled her golden locks down in natural waves while she tied her daughter's hair up in a tiny ponytail.
Bair — who Duff shares, along with her eldest daughter, Banks, 4, with husband Matthew Koma — appeared to have ditched her shoes for the outing, or maybe they were inside her mama's black checkered backpack!
The A Cinderella Story star additionally shares her 10-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Duff's outing with her little girl comes just one day after she starred on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, January 23, to promote the second season of her hit sitcom series, How I Met Your Father.
Upon her talk show appearance, the famed actress became candid about her character's relationship with a much-older man — who is played by Sex and the City star John Corbett, 61, who Seth Meyers made sure to remind the mom-of-three also played Duff's high school music teacher in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice.
"He sure did, and now we are smooching it up," Younger actress, who is nearly half Corbett's age confirmed with a laugh.
"This would have been very bad if it had happened then," Myers added, as he held up photos of the pair from then and now, to which Duff replied, "very, very bad. It did not happen then. She's 35 now, we're cool."
The comical interview continued to dish on Corbett, who Duff admitted is hard to see as anyone beside his Sex and the City character, Aiden Shaw.
"In my mind he's Aidan. I did call him John on set. But I have to — not suffer through — but, you know, a lot of my life I'm called Lizzie [McGuire], so, it's just, that's what it is," the famed A-lister humorously concluded.