Hillary Clinton Was Asked About UFOs and Pizzagate in Epstein Deposition: It Got 'Unusual'

Hillary Clinton said her Epstein deposition turned 'unusual' when she was asked questions about UFOs and Pizzagate.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton is speaking out after what she described as a very “unusual” deposition tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, February 26, House Republicans questioned the former Secretary of State for six hours at the Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y. The closed-door session focused on her alleged connection to the late convicted s-- offender — something she has repeatedly denied.

“It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate,” she said in a clip afterward.

Pizzagate was a debunked conspiracy theory claiming that coded language in hacked emails from John Podesta — chairman of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign — revealed a secret child trafficking ring operating out of the basement of Washington, D.C., pizzeria Comet Ping Pong.

The former first lady didn’t hold back when describing her answers.

“I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could based on what I knew,” she clarified. “I never met Jeffrey Epstein. Never had a connection or communication with him. I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually as an acquaintance. But whatever they asked me, I did my very best to respond.”

She also expressed frustration that the hearing was not broadcast.

“It was disappointing that they refused to hold a public hearing, so I wouldn't have to be out here characterizing it for you. You could have seen it for yourself. I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his Island. I never went to his homes. I never went to his offices. It's on the record numerous times,” she added.

Meanwhile, reports claim some documents related to accusations about Donald Trump are missing from the Department of Justice’s release of the Epstein files.

The deposition briefly paused after a photo of Clinton testifying went viral online.

In the image, she wore a royal blue outfit while seated at a table with a water pitcher in front of her. Rep. Lauren Boebert shared the snapshot with political commentator Benny Johnson, who posted it to X at 12:06 p.m. ET.

"The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee," Johnson captioned his upload. "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy."

About an hour later, he added another claim.

"Hillary Clinton just STORMED out of the Epstein Deposition because I posted a photo of her testifying," he wrote. "Now the Clinton PR team is crying about me to the press. This is insane."

He continued, "The deposition is being filmed and will be released in full. Hillary wanted it to be done LIVE on TV. Rep. Boebert gave me permission to post a photo she took before the hearing started with credit."

Clinton's adviser, Nick Merrill, addressed the pause.

"The hearing just went off the record for a moment because it seems, as some of you may have seen, there was a photograph shared on social media, which is against the rules read at the top of the meeting," he explained. "So the hearing is paused briefly while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress have violated that rule."

By 2:18 p.m., Johnson shared another update, saying, "The deposition is back on. Hillary is back on the record. Everything is proceeding."

Both Hillary and Bill Clinton have consistently denied wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crimes connected to Jeffrey’s or Ghislaine’s trafficking scheme.

Still, resurfaced photos from a 1993 White House reception have sparked renewed chatter. Images released in April 2021 by the William J. Clinton Presidential Library showed the two attending an event for donors to the White House Historical Association.

The photos showed Jeffrey and Ghislaine speaking with then-President Bill. Hillary is not pictured interacting directly with them in the available images, though she appears to have attended the same reception.

