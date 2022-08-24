Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair
Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone.
“You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic.
"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage," Ijanaten recalled, seemingly referring to the former President's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
“That doesn’t mean that’s right for everybody,” the former candidate for President of the United States candidly stated of her choice to stay with Bill.
As OK! previously reported, the former political intern revealed what drew her to the Democratic leader. "For me, at 22 there was this combination of the awe of being at the White House, the awe of the presidency and the awe of this man who had an amazing energy and charisma was paying attention to me," she explained of their connection.
"He had a charisma to him — and it was a lethal charm and I was intoxicated," the brunette beauty recalled of the May-December romance.
Years later, Monica felt she was owed an apology from Bill for taking advantage of her at such a young age. “He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologize any chance I get to people my actions have hurt,” she said in an interview.
"There was a long period, before my life changed in the last six or seven years, where I felt a lot in terms of there not being this resolution,” she noted. “I’m very grateful that I don't have that feeling anymore. I don’t need it."
Lewinsky and Bill carried on an affair in 1995 that went on for three years until an investigation into another sexual allegation against the 42nd president revealed the true nature of their relationship.