Hillary Clinton Lashes Out at 'Useful Idiot' Tucker Carlson for Interviewing Vladimir Putin: 'It's Really Quite Sad'
Hillary Clinton gave her take on Tucker Carlson interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Tucker Carlson is in Moscow right now interviewing Vladimir Putin,” MSNBC’s Alex Wagner asked Clinton in an interview that aired on MSNBC on Wednesday, February 7. “The first American – I’ll say – ‘journalist’ to interview Putin since the war in Ukraine began. What does not tell you about Tucker Carlson and right-wing media and also Vladimir Putin?”
"Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known. He’s what is called a useful idiot. I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog. You know, somehow, after having been fired from so many outlets and the United States. I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet because he is a useful idiot," Clinton said about Tucker, who was fired from Fox News in 2023.
Clinton, 76, then touched upon how Carlson is not known to tell the facts when reporting on stories.
"He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine. So, I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview because, through him, he can continue to lie about what his objectives are in Ukraine, and what he expects to see happen," she shared. "It’s really quite sad that not just somebody like Tucker Carlson who has, as I said, been fired so many times because he seems unable to correlate his reporting with the truth, but also because it is a sign that there are people in this country right now who are like a fifth column from Vladimir Putin."
“There is a yearning for leaders who can kill and imprison their opponents, destroy the press, lead a life that is one of impunity and bound by any laws,” she continued. “There’s a yearning among certain people in our country for that kind of leadership. And I find that absolutely gobsmacking terrifying.”
As OK! previously reported, Carlson made the announcement earlier this week.
"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously, so we thought about it carefully over many months," he shared in a social media video of why he's participating in the chat in the first place.
"Since the day the war in Ukraine began, American media outlets have spoken to scores of people from Ukraine, and they have done scores of interviews with Ukrainian president Zelensky. We ourselves have put in a request for an interview with Zelensky," Carlson said in his video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "We hope he accepts, but the interviews he’s already done in the United States are not traditional interviews, they are fawning pep sessions."
Clinton was not the only person to berate Carlson, as Chris Cuomo also lashed out at the TV host.
“Tucker Carlson is getting exactly what he wants: attention,” Cuomo said on Tuesday, February 6. “He’s in Russia, interviewing Vladimir Putin. Now, frankly, I don’t care, his explanation of why he’s doing it — that he’s a journalist and he needs to inform people. He can call himself whatever he wants.”