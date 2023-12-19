'That's Just Poison': Tucker Carlson Would Not Vote for Donald Trump If He Picks Nikki Haley as His VP
Tucker Carlson is weighing on whether or not he would be into Nikki Haley becoming Donald Trump's VP if he were to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.
“Would you vote for Trump if he chose Nikki as VP?” Tim Pool asked the TV star, 54, in a live discussion.
The ousted Fox News star, who was recently asked if he would consider being Trump's running mate, said: “I would not only not vote for that ticket, I would advocate against it as strongly as I could.”
He continued, "That’s just poison. I mean, here’s someone who’s actively opposed to the interests of the country I grew up in, who endorsed the BLM riots, and who is not left, but is neoliberal in the darkest, most — speaking of nihilist — nihilistic way, and has no real popular support, is a creature of the oligarchs. So yeah, that would be — that would be reason to oppose the ticket."
Though Trump, 77, is likely not to pick Haley, who used to work for the former president, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump stated it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities.
“Crazier things have happened. I don’t know. I would never say never with Donald J. Trump. Never say never," she told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
As OK! previously reported, Carlson recently weighed in on whether or not he could see himself in the political world after being let go from Fox in April.
“Well, it’s just — it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson told Megyn Kelly on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show." “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics. As I said, I don’t think I have any like horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works. I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”
He continued, “I’m a total sucker for Trump, I think he’s — you know, personally I get along with Trump really well. The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience. He’s just charming.”
Carlson also shared more details as to why he and Trump could be good together.
"And he’s funny as h---, and he’s brave in his way, I think. So, I really appreciate that and I agree fundamentally with his views. You know, maybe fewer wars, maybe have a border, like those are not crazy things and I support them, and I’m appalled and terrified by the use of the DOJ to rig an election, which is what’s happening now, so all those factors make me kind of psyched to vote for Trump. But serving in politics with anybody, I mean that’s just – that’s a – it’s a lot for me to think about because I just don’t think I’m really suited for that. Would anyone want to see a guy like me run for office?" he added.