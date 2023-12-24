Kevin Spacey Remains in 'House of Cards' Character as He Teases Presidential Run in Bizarre Video With Tucker Carlson: Watch
Kevin Spacey kept his Christmas Eve tradition alive by posting a bizarre video of himself as his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, while speaking to Tucker Carlson in a new video released on Sunday, December 24.
In the clip, the embattled actor even teased a presidential run.
“I think we could both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room, so if that means taking on the chief executive role, that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this nation,” Spacey, who starred in character for the whole seven-minute video and was axed from the sixth and final season of the show in 2017 after multiple sexual accusations came to light, said.
“Our country needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up. We have so many people running with so many different issues, like gun control, but let’s be honest. More people are killed by online trolls everyday," he continued.
Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News in April, then asked Spacey about the 2024 presidential election candidates.
“It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner,” Spacey replied. “You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away.”
“I like Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’ and Nikki Haley is tough. She’s no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me. But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me," he continued before referencing a scene in House of Cards in which his character shoves journalist Zoe Barnes (played by Kate Mara) in front of a train before she could expose his misconduct. “Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that."
Spacey also declared that Netflix only "exists" because of him.
"I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground," he said.
Carlson also asked Spacey for an update on his career, to which he replied, “I’ve been getting back at work the moment we started talking, Tucker.”
“Does that mean this is, like, an episode, or is it real?” Tucker asked.
“It’s probably a little of both,” Spacey said. “I mean, Tucker, what’s true and what’s false? What’s life and what’s art? What’s real, what’s performance? I love it when these things intersect because then it gets interesting.”
As OK! previously reported, Spacey denied the accusations against him, and in 2022, he was found not liable in a sexual battery lawsuit in New York. In 2023, a jury in England acquitted Spacey on sexual assault charges in a U.K. trial.