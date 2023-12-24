Kevin Spacey Remains in 'House of Cards' Character as He Teases Presidential Run in Bizarre Video With Tucker Carlson: Watch

Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News in April, then asked Spacey about the 2024 presidential election candidates.

“It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner,” Spacey replied. “You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away.”

“I like Vivek ‘Drain the Ramaswamy’ and Nikki Haley is tough. She’s no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me. But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me," he continued before referencing a scene in House of Cards in which his character shoves journalist Zoe Barnes (played by Kate Mara) in front of a train before she could expose his misconduct. “Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that."