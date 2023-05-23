Hillary Clinton Makes Fun of 'Complicated, Messianic, Narcissistic Authoritarian' Vladimir Putin's Height: 'Short Guy'

Hillary Clinton's got jokes! While at a Washington, D.C., event in late May, the politician, 75, poked fun at Russian leader Vladimir Putin, describing him as a "short guy."

“He obviously works out all the time because, you know, he’s got his shoulders about as broad as they can be, given his size,” she said. “And he struts around and he particularly loves to embarrass or, you know, show his disdain for women leaders.”