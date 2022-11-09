Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'
Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.
The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk.
"For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you feel like ... I feel like you're not seen."
"That's the feeling you get, you feel invisible, like you're not seen," the Today star, 58, continued. "I feel like that's what happens."
Whether intentional or not, Kotb then made a dig at ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, 64, as she uttered, "I think when you're with someone that's chubbier and less attractive, you just feel hotter. I do, I like that, I like that a lot."
The author and Schiffman split in 2022 and remain amicable coparents to their two adopted daughters, but the financier's presence hasn't prevented Kotb from putting herself out there.
"She's eager to jumpstart her love life," an insider exclusively dished to OK! earlier this year. "She’s been eyeing and chatting up taxi drivers, doormen and even strangers on the street. Hoda’s apparently done with slick city types and is looking to find an ordinary Joe."
The source claimed Kotb is "considering going on a dating app and has asked friends to set her up as well."
In fact, Bush Hager revealed last month that she was determined to find her colleague a nice guy.
"She needs a very, very special person," she shared. "She's going to find somebody fantastic. But she of course deserves the smartest, the funniest and the man with the biggest heart so that is a big, tall order. But she's going to find that person. I have no doubt."