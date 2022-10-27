Hoda Kotb Joins Scott Stapp, Wanya Morris & Joey Fatone For Derek Jeter's Annual Turn 2 Foundation
Musicians, television personalities and comedians alike came together for Derek Jeter's annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner — and calling it a night to remember would be an understatement.
From Hoda Kotb coming out to show her support at the foundation's event on Wednesday, October 26, to Creed's lead singer, Scott Stapp, and former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone gracing the stage for a memorable performance at New York City's The Glasshouse, Jeter's monumental night was a can't miss spectacle.
Kotb offered a glimpse of the celeb-filled night in the late hours of Wednesday, sharing snaps of herself to Instagram with Jeter and his wife, Hannah, who gushed over the Today show host in the comments section, writing: "We love you @hodakotb !!!!"
The broadcast journalist — who noted in her caption that the "incredible organization" and event reminded her of "all of the goodness out there" — stunned in a mesmerizing black leather dress while gracing the stage to highlight the nonprofit's impactful programs that are motivating young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and towards a healthy lifestyle.
The night really kicked off when Fatone, Wanya Morris, Rob Base and Stapp took the stage, with comedian James Murray joining the crew for a special performance. Set up like a living room, the group — who call themselves The Aftr Prty —set the room on fire, playing for 55 minutes of pure fun with a 7 piece band and backup singers.
The former boybander, Boyz II Men crooner, Creed lead and others helped Jeter's foundation raise $2 million, as Turn 2's Instagram page praised the succesful night on its Instagram Story. Marking the Turn 2 foundation's 26th year of success, the Thursday event received the most entertainment thus far.
Between Fatone serenading the guests with "Bye Bye Bye," Base singing "It Takes Two," Stapp driving the people wild with "Higher" and Morris crooning "Motown Philly" — in addition to Murray performing "I Love You Baby" — the show-stopping night was one for the books.
Jeter founded the organization with his sister, Sharlee, in 1996 as a way to steer young children to "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles, which Kotb touched on while walking the red carpet, offering wise words of wisdom.
The successful star declared: "Never quit, because what I learned in my life is you stay the course, people get tired, they get frustrated... if you are still standing, you made it."