Hoda Kotb Joins Scott Stapp, Wanya Morris & Joey Fatone For Derek Jeter's Annual Turn 2 Foundation

Musicians, television personalities and comedians alike came together for Derek Jeter's annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner — and calling it a night to remember would be an understatement.

From Hoda Kotb coming out to show her support at the foundation's event on Wednesday, October 26, to Creed's lead singer, Scott Stapp, and former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone gracing the stage for a memorable performance at New York City's The Glasshouse, Jeter's monumental night was a can't miss spectacle.