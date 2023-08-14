Hoda Kotb Accused of Exploiting Her Daughter's Private Health Struggles in Upcoming Children's Book: Source

As OK! previously reported, the journalist, 59, was missing from the Today show and later revealed it was due to Hope, whom she adopted in 2019, falling ill.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Kotb, who also shares daughter Haley with ex Joel Schiffman, said in March. “I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

“I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses," she continued. "And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”