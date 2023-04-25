Hoda Kotb Reveals It Was 'Tough' Watching Daughter Hope Endure Recent Health Issue: 'You’re Helpless'

“To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you’re helpless,” Kotb — who also has 6-year-old daughter Haley — explained. “But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life’s lessons from the most amazing places.”

The journalist recalled a moment while she was in the hospital with her child, where the toddler imparted her mother with wisdom beyond her years. “Hope said, ‘You know, I think God put me here to teach people things,'” the 58-year-old noted of the special moment. “I said, ‘What? What? What?’ She said, ‘Yeah, because my brain’s pretty big, so I think I’m supposed to teach people things.'”