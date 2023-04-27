Is Hoda Kotb Leaving 'Today' to Care for Her 3-Year-Old Daughter After The Toddler's Health Scare?
This March, Hoda Kotb took a three-week hiatus from Today to care for her sick daughter Hope, and since the TV star has been updating fans about her health woes over the following weeks, rumors began to swirl that Kotb was going to "scale back" on work to care for the toddler.
However, an insider denied the buzz, telling a news outlet "there’s zero truth to" the gossip.
The journalist — who shares the 3-year-old and 6-year-old Haley with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman — was by her little one's side while she was in the ICU, and has continued to share details of the ordeal with fans.
"To watch her go through a difficult time at just 3 years old is really tough for any parent because you’re helpless. But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is," the mom-of-two explained on a recent episode of the "Biscuits & Jam" podcast. "I think sometimes you learn life’s lessons from the most amazing places."
In fact, thought the hospitalization was stressful for Kotb, the tot stayed optimistic — and proved she's wise beyond her years!
"Hope said, 'You know, I think God put me here to teach people things. I said, ‘What? What? What?’ She said, 'Yeah, because my brain’s pretty big, so I think I’m supposed to teach people things,'" the broadcaster recalled of the touching moment. "It’s like, [we] learn from our kids. And all we have to do is model; we don’t have to teach anything. Just be you … and then learn from them."
She also expressed her gratitude to those who sent her daughter well wishes over the past several weeks.
"Thank you …for all of your beautiful words and prayers. I have read them all," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched."
Parenting hasn't been easy for Kotb, as she received hateful messages when she announced that at age 52, she was adopting her first child.
"I opened the letter and it was something along the lines of ‘how dare you bring a child into this world at your age? Don’t you know what you’re doing to that child?'" she confessed of the incident during a recent episode of Today. "It took my breath away because that actually was my ‘ouch,'”I was scared, like, ‘Is this something that is smart for me to do, and am I helping or am I ultimately going to be harming?'"
In the end, she knew becoming a mother was the right decision.
Page Six shut down the rumors that Kotb was stepping back from Today.