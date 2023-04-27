Is Hoda Kotb Leaving 'Today' to Care for Her 3-Year-Old Daughter After The Toddler's Health Scare?

Parenting hasn't been easy for Kotb, as she received hateful messages when she announced that at age 52, she was adopting her first child.

"I opened the letter and it was something along the lines of ‘how dare you bring a child into this world at your age? Don’t you know what you’re doing to that child?'" she confessed of the incident during a recent episode of Today. "It took my breath away because that actually was my ‘ouch,'”I was scared, like, ‘Is this something that is smart for me to do, and am I helping or am I ultimately going to be harming?'"

In the end, she knew becoming a mother was the right decision.

Page Six shut down the rumors that Kotb was stepping back from Today.