Hoda Kotb Addresses Those Weighing In On Daughter's Heartbreaking Health Woe
Hoda Kotb is feeling thankful for those showing her and her family love and support during this troubling time.
One day after revealing her youngest daughter, Hope, "was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," during her Monday, March 6, return to Today, the television personality thanked those sending her "beautiful words and prayers."
Taking to Instagram to share a photo with the words "thank you" written three times over, Kotb told her more than two million Instagram followers that she has read "all" the kind messages.
"You have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched," she concluded with a red heart emoji.
Kotb's comments section was filled with even more support, as one social media user encouraged the mother-of-two — who shares both Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman — to be strong for her little one.
Another added: "Hoda we don’t know you personally, but you are the epitome of a good human. We love you and pray for your baby to be well soon. Hang in there Sweetie."
Kotb was out for two weeks dealing with a "family health matter," as fellow anchor Craig Melvin shared during the Wednesday, March 1, broadcast of the NBC morning show. She was last on set on Friday, February 17.
While addressing her daughter's scare during the Monday show, Kotb offered an update on how the family is holding up. "I’m so grateful she’s home. We are watching her closely," she said. "I am just so happy."
The broadcast journalist then pointed out that this troubling time made her very aware of all those who helped her and her family out.
"When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for the people who helped you out," she told cohost Savannah Guthrie — who was pulled off air last week after testing positive for COVID-19. "I’m grateful for the doctors and the nurses."
Kotb began to choke up on her words as she held her hand against her heart and continued, "I’m grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day."
"I want to say thank you for that. I love you," Kotb told Guthrie, who echoed the appreciation back to her cohost.