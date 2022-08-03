Hoda Kotb Jokes She's In 'Constant Fear Of Getting Fired' As Feud With Savannah Guthrie Heats Up

As OK! previously reported, the two TV personalities have been at odds with each other for the past few months.

"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."

Additionally, Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while Kotb is seen as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford" for years.

"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president," the insider continued.