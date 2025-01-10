Hoda Kotb Unable to Hold Back Tears During Her Final 'Today' Broadcast: 'Can I Just Say Thank You?'

The famed news anchor and talk show star was overcome with emotions as she signed off from her longtime position on Friday January 10. Kotb's adopted daughters Hope , 5, and Haley , 7, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman , accompanied their mom for the bittersweet day.

During her final broadcast in her role, Kotb couldn't hold back tears as she said: "Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it, because I’m a mess most times, but I just want to say thanks."

Thanking her colleagues, the 60-year-old expressed, "Carson [Daly], you're like the secret sauce on this show, man. Without you the show doesn’t hum. Like, you have the thing and you brought it. You bring it every day."