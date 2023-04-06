Mirror Image! Gavin Rossdale & Lookalike Son Kingston, 16, Go Shopping In Malibu

Gavin and his ex also share sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, and have been co-parenting since they divorced in 2016.

When under the Bush guitarist's care, he loves to have the kiddos come to his concerts, telling a publication, "everything is better when they're there."

"I think it's all about just the time you spend with them. It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere," he continued.