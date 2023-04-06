Mirror Image! Gavin Rossdale & Lookalike Son Kingston, 16, Go Shopping In Malibu
Boys' day out! Gavin Rossdale spent some one-on-one time with lookalike son Kingston by embarking on a shopping spree in Malibu, Calif.
The musician's eldest teen was his spitting image, rocking long brown locks that fell to his shoulders.
For the Wednesday, April 5, outing, 16-year-old Kingston — whose mom is Rossdale's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani — kept it casual in a brown hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and slide sandals, which we wore with a pair of socks.
His famous dad, 57, had a similar aesthetic in a black long-sleeved shirt, gray sweats and black sneakers.
Gavin and his ex also share sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, and have been co-parenting since they divorced in 2016.
When under the Bush guitarist's care, he loves to have the kiddos come to his concerts, telling a publication, "everything is better when they're there."
"I think it's all about just the time you spend with them. It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere," he continued.
"They are at a brilliant age now," he added, noting the boys "can totally relax and chill and the old ones can go around the place. One has a job doing this and that ... It's just a fun process that everyone knows is a safe environment. They love it."
Nonetheless, Gavin admitted his shows can get "physical," even when his sons are on stage with him.
"You can be throwing guitars and sometimes I'm like, 'I'm sorry to tell you that's your dad's life but I just love it.' It's really fun to just create that in a show and have that sensation everywhere and for them to experience that," he explained.
"All you want is for your kids to kind of be impressed by you or get the vote of confidence," the star added. "I would hate it if they thought I sucked."
Gavin also shares 34-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe — who's currently pregnant with her first child — with ex Pearl Lowe.
