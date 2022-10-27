Back To Her Old Ways? Wendy Williams Was 'Looking To Party' After Returning From Rehab: Source
Despite spending a month in a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, Wendy Williams may be back to her old ways.
The former daytime diva allegedly has loved ones worried after she showed up to a friend's house "looking to party" mere days after returning to New York from a wellness center to treat her alcohol addiction.
"Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with," the insider revealed to a news publication. "This wasn't a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends."
"Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party," the source added.
However, the former The Wendy Williams Show host did not stay at the soirée for long. "Once she realized that this wasn't that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes," the insider said of her quick outing. "Her family isn't around, she has no real friends, and she's randomly texting people looking to party."
Despite not sticking around for long, Williams did take a photo with her friends, as she was reportedly seen smiling ear-to-ear next to a group of people in her first post-rehab outing from the night.
"She wants people to hang out with because she's bored," the insider pointed out. "So, she went through her phone and ended up texting one of the people in the group."
"No one is looking after her, and she's not looking after herself. It's a really sad situation," a source concluded of the troubled star's lack of confidants.
As OK! previously reported, Williams's publicist Shawn Zanotti confirmed that the media mogul was back home from California and looking forward to the future. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” her rap confirmed, adding that Williams “is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
Since returning home, the television star — who walked away from her famed talk show in 2021 due to several health woes — has not yet found her next venture, though she's been talking about creating a podcast show or even venturing into the hospitality industry as of late.