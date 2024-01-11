Hoda Kotb Reveals Former 'Today' Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Living Her Best Life' 5 Years After Leaving Show

She also confessed to falling "in love" with Kotb, calling all of her coworkers the "nicest group of people."

"There’s not a false bone in her body," she gushed of her former co-host. "There’s not a mean bone in her body. She’s incredibly smart and brilliant, but she’s childlike, too, in the best sense of the word: about life, about wonder, the wonder of life, especially since she’s become a mother. She’s an amazing mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!