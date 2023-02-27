Where Is Hoda Kotb? Fans Worried After TV Star Is Mysteriously Absent From The 'Today' Show For A Week
Is Hoda Kotb OK? The star, who typically hosts the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, has been missing in action for one week now — and fans are nervous about what's really going on.
The last time the 58-year-old co-hosted with Bush Hager was on the February 20 episode, but it was pre-recorded due to the holiday. Kotb's last live appearance was on February 17, and World News Tonight star Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin have been filling in for Kotb in the past week.
Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones have also taken Kotb's spot alongside Bush Hager in the meantime. Bush Hager or Guthrie have only said Kotb is "out," but they haven't revealed her whereabouts.
Meanwhile, on social media, the mom-of-two has been posting cryptic messages in the past week. "Choose hope," she wrote on Monday, February 27, and the day before she wrote, "Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts," alongside the caption, "Happy sunday xo."
Fans have taken to social media to share how much they miss the brunette beauty in the mornings. One person wrote, "I just came to IG specifically to hear from you. I tunes into NBC and you’re missing! When are you coming back? 😢," while another said, "I miss you on the show. It’s just not the same."
A third person simply stated, "I hope everything is ok?" while another said, "Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok, but boy if they are letting you go.. people are going to drop like flies watching Today. We Love you, Hoda!"
One person had a theory that Kotb adopted another little girl (she shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex Joel Schiffman). "Did you get another baby, Hoda? This is usually what happens when you go missing for 2 wks. Sure hope, it's something good 😘," they said, while another said: "Worried about you. HOPE you are missing from Today for a happy reason, but surely am wondering if you are ok."