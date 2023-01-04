Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 5 Years Of Working With 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb Despite Feud Rumors

Guthrie, 51, was grinning from ear-to-ear before expressing her own gratitude.

"We're so lucky. You're my soul sister. To get to do this together ... You held my hand five years ago, and we said 'let's do this,' and this has been the joy of a lifetime," she gushed before holding hands with Kotb, 58. "Cheers to NBC for letting us do this and having so much fun."

As OK! reported, the celebration comes after an up and down year for the pair, as rumors swirled they never saw eye-to-eye.