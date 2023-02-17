What?! Hoda Kotb Confesses Her Kids 'Have Never Seen A Movie'
Co-host Jenna Bush Hager began the conversation when she said her kids “can’t wait” to go see the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid. After Kotb’s reveal, Bush Hager asked, “Have you been to the theater?"
The mother-of-two said due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was no reason to go in-person. Bush Hager then asked, "They've never seen a movie on television?" Again, the television personality exclaimed, "Well, no. Not a full movie. No. They haven't seen a movie.”
Shocked by Kotb’s parenting style, Bush Hager said, "No judgment, y'all, but you got to take them! I think you should start not with that because then they're going to think all movies are that. I think you need to see Puss and Boots in the theater."
"Puss in Boots? OK," Kotb added.
Since the journalist’s statement, people online were appalled that her children have not seen any flick. One Twitter user reacted, “I'M BETTING THEY HAVE… JUST NOT WITH HODA,” while another said, “Poor kids.”
Kotb’s daughters may not have seen a movie, but they are not completely banned from television. In late January, the author tweeted a video of Netflix’s new kids show Princess Power with the caption, “My kids newest obsession. ‘Again mom please! Just one more!’ #princesspower❤️.”
Kotb, 58, adopted her two daughters in 2017 with fiancé Joel Schiffman. “Family to me is everything — and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," she previously said.
“It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope," she gushed of motherhood. Kotb’s battle with cancer and her divorce in 2008 led her to believe that she would never have a family of her own.
In January 2022, theToday with Hoda & Jenna co-host announced her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman. The couple said that they are no longer engaged but will continue to co-parent daughters Haley and Hope.