'So Fake': Hoda Kotb Trolled By Fans For Posting Birthday Tribute To Frenemy Savannah Guthrie

Fans are calling out the birthday tribute Hoda Kotb posted for her Today costar Savannah Guthrie. As OK! reported, the ladies are rumored to have ongoing tension despite playing nice on camera, so some thought the Instagram upload seemed a bit forced.

"Today we celebrate you @savannahguthrie !! Well... today and every day!" Kotb captioned her Tuesday, December 27 snap, which depicted a photo of the two on set of their morning show in 2019. "Happy Birthday darlin!"