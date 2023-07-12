Kathie Lee Gifford's Children 'Do Not Approve' of Her 'Toxic Relationship' With Boyfriend Richard Spitz: Source
Kathie Lee Gifford's family members want better for the Today show alum.
The 69-year-old's children, Cody, 33, and Cassidy, 29, aren't a fan of their mother's boyfriend, Richard Spitz, a source revealed.
Gifford's children are afraid the private relationship — which reportedly began back in 2021 — is completely "one-sided," an insider close to the television personality's inner circle spilled to a news publication.
"They have a routine — she buys and delivers to him, lunch and dinner, they go to their favorite gym which she pays for, and he will visit at night but will never stay over," the source detailed of the couple's daily schedule.
"Her children and close friends and family are heartbroken that she continues this toxic relationship with this man who they say treats her horribly," the confidante noted.
The source concluded: "Cassidy and Cody do not approve of the relationship and want her to move on with her life so she can meet someone who will love and cherish her."
Whether her children like it or not, Gifford is convinced Spitz is the one and is eager to marry him despite her loved ones' disapproval, as OK! previously reported.
"They were secretly thrilled when they broke up only to have their hopes dashed when they reconciled," a separate source dished regarding the brief time period when the on-again, off-again couple called it quits on their romance. "The issue they have with Richard is that he seems disinterested in the relationship."
"Kathie Lee seems to give it her all, while he appears to give little to no effort," the second insider reiterated of the first confidante's claims that the relationship is "one-sided."
"After two years, they believe this relationship is going nowhere and that she could do so much better!"
If Gifford had it her way, it seems the dynamic duo would have already said "I Do," but friends of the Hello, Little Dreamer author "wish she would move on and find someone who will love and cherish her."
"She is in love with him. Privately, she wants nothing more than for the relationship to be public and for them to get married," the source confessed.
The Us Sun spoke to a source about Gifford's children not approving her relationship.