Kathie Lee Gifford's Children 'Do Not Approve' of Her 'Toxic Relationship' With Boyfriend Richard Spitz: Source

"Kathie Lee seems to give it her all, while he appears to give little to no effort," the second insider reiterated of the first confidante's claims that the relationship is "one-sided."

"After two years, they believe this relationship is going nowhere and that she could do so much better!"

If Gifford had it her way, it seems the dynamic duo would have already said "I Do," but friends of the Hello, Little Dreamer author "wish she would move on and find someone who will love and cherish her."

"She is in love with him. Privately, she wants nothing more than for the relationship to be public and for them to get married," the source confessed.