All Smiles! Hoda Kotb Posts Sweet Snap Amid Alleged Feud With 'Today' Co-Host Savannah Guthrie
Hoda’s all smiles!
As rumors swirl surrounding an alleged feud between Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, it seems the Kathie Lee and Hoda alum isn’t letting the speculation get in the way of her summer fun.
On Monday, July 25, the famed television anchor took to Instagram with a heartwarming photo depicting a surprise visit from her longtime pal, Peggy Fox.
“When your college roommate surprises you with a visit!” she captioned the photo, which also features Kotb’s two young daughters, Hope, 3, and Haley, 5.
The wholesome post comes amid whispers that tensions have been brewing between Kotb, 57 and Guthrie 50, with an anonymous insider recently revealing that the co-hosts allegedly "can't stand each other” when the cameras aren’t rolling.
"Savannah is the boss,” the unnamed source claiming to be close to the show told The Sun back in June. “After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role.” As Geist’s “ratings were just not up to par for the network,” NBC tapped Hoda to serve in the highly-coveted position.
"Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot,” the insider said.
Another purported point of contention between the reporters also comes down to how Guthrie perceives her fellow anchor. According to the source, Guthrie allegedly sees her co-star as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford,” while viewing herself “as a real news person.”
Yet it seems this rumored feud has managed to have one unexpected upside — increased ratings.
Amid news of the pair’s reported tension,Today has drawn larger audiences, garnering 2.7 million viewers in the first week of July, per The Sun. Even with this boost, the show's viewership is just behind that of ABC’s a.m. offering, Good Morning America. The program boasted 2.9 million viewers during the same time period, according to the outlet.