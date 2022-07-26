All Smiles! Hoda Kotb Posts Sweet Snap Amid Alleged Feud With 'Today' Co-Host Savannah Guthrie

Hoda’s all smiles!

As rumors swirl surrounding an alleged feud between Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, it seems the Kathie Lee and Hoda alum isn’t letting the speculation get in the way of her summer fun.

On Monday, July 25, the famed television anchor took to Instagram with a heartwarming photo depicting a surprise visit from her longtime pal, Peggy Fox.

“When your college roommate surprises you with a visit!” she captioned the photo, which also features Kotb’s two young daughters, Hope, 3, and Haley, 5.