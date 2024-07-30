Hoda Kotb Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Covering the Olympics, Has to Have Her Dress Stapled Shut: Watch
Hoda Kotb managed to stay cool, calm and collected despite enduring a wardrobe mishap while covering the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
In a Tuesday, July 30, Instagram video, the Today co-host revealed that a small section on the side of her yellow dress split open while she was on the job.
"Wardrobe malfunction— nothing that a stapler cant fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory," the mother-of-two, 59, captioned the clip, which showed a woman fastening the frock.
"Done! Kaitlin to the rescue!" Kotb declared while giving the stylist a high-five.
The TV star was rocking the dress while greeting the USA men's gymnastics team, who won a bronze medal.
"Proud of you xoxo❤️🇺🇸💙 @usagym," she wrote alongside a video that showed her hugging the athletes and telling them, "It was so fun to watch."
Kotb also put on Stephen Nedoroscik's specs after he went viral for appearing to take a nap in the stands prior to the competition. "Just two icons swapping glasses 😎😎," she joked of the snap together.
The author has been having a ball overseas, revealing over the weekend that she fulfilled her dream of meeting Tom Cruise, whom she even got a photo with.
Prior to the Paris games, Kotb stirred up controversy when she admitted on a June episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna that she went skinny-dipping with her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.
When asked how the family stayed cool during a NYC heat wave, Kotb replied, "We skinny-dipped! It was so fun! My kids were screaming. They were literally shrieking with delight."
"We got out the towels, we're right there. We were like running inside, screaming the whole time," she continued. "It was so fun."
"Just tell them there's a time and a place," quipped guest host Sheinelle Jones.
Some viewers were taken back by her confession, with one person writing on social media, "Don't think I would have shared this story if I was @hodakotb."
"This is completely disgusting," said a second individual.
The star co-parents her two kids with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she announced her split from in January 2022.
Last year, Kotb insisted they have "a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays. We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us."
"The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, 'Happy girls, that’s all we want.' And that’s what we have," she pointed out. "So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix."