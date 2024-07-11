Hoda Kotb Interested in Dating Kevin Costner After Audiences 'Ship' the Duo: 'If the Viewers Want It'
Hollywood’s newest power couple?
While on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Today host Hoda Kotb learned that fans thought she and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner should make a love connection — and she seemed open to the idea!
“How do you feel about viewers ‘shipping’ you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month?” a caller asked Kotb, who appeared on the Bravo show alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie. “And have the two of you connected since?”
The 59-year-old mother-of-two looked shocked as she replied, “Wait, what?”
Host Andy Cohen jumped in to explain what the fan meant, noting, “The viewers want the two of you together.”
“I have never heard that, not one time,” Kotb added.
“Well, you heard it now, you up to it?” Guthrie teased. “Give the people what they want.”
With a flirtatious look, Kotb faced the camera and said, “Well, if the viewers want it.”
Talk of the potential couple did not stop after WWHL, as on Wednesday’s episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager confessed she had heard chatter about the duo potentially being a great match.
“I didn’t know you and Kevin were shipping! I didn’t even know what shipping meant,” Hager shared before admitting, “I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner.'”
“And I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know they were flirting behind my back,’” Bush Hager joked.
They then played back the clip of Kotb and Costner during the June interview, and Bush Hager pointed out how the longtime reporter was nervously “rubbing [her] arm” while talking to the Oscar winner.
Behind-the-scenes footage even showed Kotb and Costner standing close as he showed pictures of his pups before he hugged Kotb and put his arms around her waist.
“Kevin and Hoda should date! They look cute together,” one social media user said of the pair at the time, while another echoed, “I see a little chemistry there.”
“I noticed the way he put his hands when he hugged her,” a third person shared.
As OK! previously reported, Kotb was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008, and she was with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman from 2015 to 2022.
Meanwhile, Costner, 69, wed Cindy Costner in 1978 before their 1994 split. The celeb went on to marry Christine Baumgartner in 2004, with the duo finalizing their divorce in February.