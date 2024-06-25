'Completely Disgusting': Hoda Kotb Ridiculed After Admitting She Went 'Skinny Dipping' With Daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4
Hoda Kotb shared an unforgettable experience with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, over the weekend, as they went swimming without bathing suits on!
The talk show host made the shocking confession while chatting with guest host Sheinelle Jones about how she beat the heat this weekend in New York City — where temperatures reached the 90s — during the Monday, June 24 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna.
"We skinny-dipped! It was so fun! My kids were screaming. They were literally shrieking with delight," Kotb admitted, seemingly taking Jones by surprise.
"You went skinny dipping with your children?" Jones, 46, asked, to which Kotb, 59, confirmed: "Yeah, yeah."
Later in the episode, Kotb further discussed her interesting pool-day twist, explaining: "We got out the towels, we're right there. We were like running inside, screaming the whole time."
"Did they just have the best time?" Jones questioned, as Kotb responded, "it was so fun."
"Just tell them there's a time and a place," Jones jokingly noted of Kotb's kids potentially growing up to think skinny dipping was a casual weekend activity.
The guest host later raved about how Kotb is "such a good mom."
After the story went viral on social media, internet users had mixed reactions to whether Kotb taking her young children skinny dipping was a good idea.
"Don't think I would have shared this story if I was @hodakotb," one critic claimed, as another hater snubbed: "This is completely disgusting. This is why these kids need to be raised with a father in the home."
"I can’t imagine NBC letting her go back on the air after those comments," a third person dramatically suggested.
Still, some fans loved the story, with one admirer declaring, "she was hysterical today."
The television personality and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, adopted their eldest daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017, ten years after Kotb's 2007 cancer diagnosis left her unable to conceive a child.
Two years after welcoming Haley home, the former flames adopted their second kid, Hope Catherine. That same year, Kotb and Schiffman got engaged, however, the children's book author announced the couple had called off their plans to marry in January 2022.
Kotb and Schiffman remain cordial co-parents, with the brunette beauty even leaving her ex a sweet shout-out for Father's Day via Instagram earlier this month.
"Happy Father’s Day to the best dad!" she captioned a snap of Schiffman sitting on the couch between his two little girls.
Kotb also acknowledged herself on Mother's Day back in May, writing the words "lucky me!" alongside some photos of herself with her daughters.