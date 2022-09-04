Summer Fun! Inside Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Family Social Media Moments
Even amid her busy schedule, in which she spends nearly every morning entertaining roughly 2.7 million viewers, it seems Today anchor Hoda Kotb has still managed to squeeze in some summer fun with her two young daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 5.
SILVER LINING? 'TODAY' VIEWERSHIP IS UP AMID HODA KOTB & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S RUMORED FEUD
From glamorous photoshoots to sweet Fourth of July celebrations, here are some of Kotb’s most adorable summer family moments.
Scroll down to see the cute pics!
Covergirls!
Kotb and her family enjoyed a fun day out with fellow Today mavens Jenna Bush Hager and Talia Parkinson-Jones on August 12, but it seems the anchor's summer wasn't all play.
The following week on August 23, Kotb revealed that she and her two daughters would grace the cover of People magazine’s 2022 family issue.
“Thank you @people .... wow,” Kotb wrote alongside an image of the finished magazine, in which the three are all smiles as they show off their modeling chops. “My little family.”
It seems Kotb wasn’t the only one excited about their sweet printed moment — later in the caption, she revealed her mother had given away “so many copies” of the magazine, including one to "'the UPS guy.'"
Red, White and Kotb!
Kotb and her two little ones celebrated Independence Day in style, sporting several American flags and red-white-and-blue-tinted attire on the national holiday.
"Happy 4th!" Kotb captioned an image of her, her daughters and two friends celebrating the special day outdoors.
Mom’s Closet Couture!
Chanel who?
Back in June, Hope and Haley kicked off their summer by taking a luxurious trip to the most exclusive boutique in town: their mother’s wardrobe!
“Somebody raided mommy's closet,” the anchor wrote alongside an adorable snap depicting her alongside her tots, both sporting what appears to be sweatshirts, jeans, and high heels from her wardrobe.
Daddy Daughter Days!
July 4 wasn't the only special day that Kotb and her daughters commemorated this summer. On Sunday, June 29, the TV personality took to Instagram with an adorable photo depicting Hope and Haley alongside their father, Kotb's ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.
'HE'S A GREAT DAD': HODA KOTB SAYS SHE & EX JOEL SCHIFFMAN HAVE NO ILL WILL BETWEEN THEM AFTER SPLIT
"Happy father's day !" she captioned the post, which has since garnered more than 52,000 likes.
Weeks later, Kotb would praise Schiffman's parenting skills in her People cover story.
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday," she shared of their custody arrangement. "We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad."
The pair announced that they had called it quits in January. They had been together for eight years.