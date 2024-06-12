Holly Madison Laughs Off Crystal Hefner's Cease and Desist Letter: 'Your Attorney Can't Even Find My Correct Email Address'
The feud continues.
According to a new report, Crystal Hefner has sent Holly Madison a cease and desist letter due to the "malicious and intentionally misleading comments" the latter made on a recent episode of her "Girls Next Level" podcast.
During Madison's interview with Hugh Hefner's son Martson Hefner, it was insinuated that Crystal, 38, kept the Playboy founder — who died in 2017 — medicated so she could influence him to change his will.
Crystal's attorney stated that the claims have caused her "harm," and they also denied the accusations.
"Nothing could be further from the truth," the lawyer said. "As we understand it, Ms. Hefner was steadfast in her commitment to Mr. Hefner through his final days, ensuring that he was cared for and received the best medical attention available."
"Ms. Hefner will not have her name and reputation tarnished by opportunists," they added. "We stand by the contents of the letter and will enforce Ms. Hefner’s rights to the fullest."
The mom-of-two, 44, responded to the legal letter on social media, tweeting, "Imagine running a free speech foundation and then sending someone a cease and desist for talking 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
"Your attorney can’t even find my correct email address 🤡," added Holly.
Holly's tension with Crystal first peaked when the latter released her 2024 memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, as she felt it mimicked the title of her 2015 tome, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.
"Anybody who’s read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book, tell me the narrative voice doesn’t sound exactly the same," Holly expressed on an episode of the "LadyGang" podcast. "Drives me up a wall."
Though Holly expected their stories to have similar themes due to their shared past at the Playboy mansion, she was shocked to see that Crystal also used "fairy tale references" and "psychological catchphrases."
"I’m weirded out by it, especially since she had a ghostwriter," Holly explained. "Like, do your research and don’t copy."
While Crystal doesn't seem interested in building a relationship with Holly, the single star admitted she still has a place in her heart for Hugh's son Marston despite his harsh words against her.
"I feel that obviously he has a lot of pain and hurt still from the relationship or lack thereof with his father," she told a magazine. "And there are some things I think he’s trying to heal or get answers to that he’s realizing may never be answered. So maybe he’s filling in the blanks themselves."
"I still see him as family," she added. "Obviously, he has a lot of pain and hurt."
