Crystal Hefner Denies Changing Hugh Hefner's Will, Says His Son Marston and Holly Madison Made the Claims to 'Sabotage' Her
Crystal Hefner wants to set the record straight.
Earlier this month, former Playboy model Holly Madison chatted with Hugh Hefner's son Martson Hefner on her "Girls Next Level" podcast, where they both shared their beliefs that the late businessman's widow changed his will at the last minute.
However, Crystal insisted in a new interview that their claims weren't true.
According to Crystal, 38, the pair was just trying to "sabotage" and "pull apart my life."
"If I have a problem with someone, I’ll go to the person and talk to them," she told a magazine. "Obviously they just want attention."
"Whatever Hef decided to do or change, that’s up to him," she shared, noting Hugh — who was "very sharp" until he died at age 91 in 2017 — had an estate attorney.
"I mean, it’s sad to discredit this person that has one of the highest IQs in the world and just created this entire empire. And then saying that he’s not credible, it’s like nothing got past him," the new author explained.
"It seems like they’re jealous of money things … of success," Crystal added.
On the podcast, Marston, 34, alleged that Crystal influenced the businessman to change his will during the last few months of his life, which was when the offspring claimed his dad was so "doped up" on back pain medication that "he didn't know what was going on."
"I was like, 'Why, when he wasn't here, when he didn't know what the f--- was up or down half the time, why would he change his will?'" he recalled questioning at the time, noting that Crystal allegedly ended up getting more money than the original documents stated. "If you're trying to protect your husband, would you let him dramatically change his finances when he's not there?"
Marston also called the blonde beauty a "master manipulator."
In addition to denying Marston's story, Crystal revealed she's open to reconnecting with him.
"I feel that obviously he has a lot of pain and hurt still from the relationship or lack thereof with his father. And there are some things I think he’s trying to heal or get answers to that he’s realizing may never be answered," the model spilled. "So maybe he’s filling in the blanks themselves. I still see him as family. Obviously, he has a lot of pain and hurt."
Their relationship took a turn for the worse after Crystal shaded Hugh in her book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which released this past January.
