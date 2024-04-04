Holly Madison 'Weirded Out' After Accusing Crystal Hefner of Using the 'Exact Same' Writing Style in Her Memoir About Playboy Mansion
Trouble between the Bunnies? Holly Madison has accused Crystal Hefner of copying her writing style.
Holly, a former girlfriend of Playboy creator Hugh Hefner, recently slammed his wife for seemingly mimicking her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, after the release of Crystal’s new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, which hit shelves back in January.
"Anybody who’s read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book, tell me the narrative voice doesn’t sound exactly the same," the 44-year-old declared during a guest appearance on the "LadyGang" podcast. "Drives me up a wall."
While Holly expected the pair’s stories to be similar, she felt Crystal crossed a line by using what felt like the same "fairy tale references" and "psychological catchphrases."
"I’m weirded out by it, especially since she had a ghostwriter," Holly continued. "Like, do your research and don’t copy."
The Holly's World star pointed out how the same publishing team who worked with her almost a decade ago also teamed up with Crystal for her memoir, which only furthered her suspicions.
"You would have thought that it went through somebody reading it that would be like, 'That’s a little bit too similar,'" she snubbed.
Strengthening her case, Holly proceeded to call out fellow Girls Next Door costar Kendra Wilkinson, who also published a memoir, titled Sliding Into Home, in 2011 about her time as a Playboy Bunny in Hugh Hefner's infamous mansion — though unlike Crystal's, Holly claimed it was obvious they were written by different people and had its own unique style.
"If you take my book and Kendra’s book, it’s two completely different people even though we lived there at the same time," she explained, noting, "It’s two completely different voices, as it should be."
While still feeling slightly sour about Crystal's apparently identical book, Holly admitted she was happy Hugh's wife was able to put her truth on paper and share it with the world.
"It's always hard to come out and tell your story first, especially when you’re crucified for it," the "Girls Next Level" podcast co-host confessed.
Holly concluded: "When my book came out [Hugh] was still alive, it was before the Me Too movement went mainstream … The book was very successful, but I got dragged. Now it’s a little bit easier for other people to come out and share their stories."