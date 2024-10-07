Pamela Anderson Thinks She Was Depressed for 'Decades,' Admits She Doesn't Remember Those Years of Her Life: 'It's All a Big Blur'

"I just want to keep working," the mom-of-two, 57, shared. "I am excited to do more."

Anderson was also in town to promote her new flick The Last Showgirl, a role she took on after a hiatus from showbiz.

"I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," she said, referring to her stint in Chicago. "I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur."