Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reveal Hugh Hefner's Strict Rules: Weekly Allowances, Early Curfews & More
While The Girls Next Door may have made life at the Playboy Mansion look like all fun and games, stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt insist that behind closed doors, life was anything but.
"What I was interested in was getting my life back on track and I knew I'd have some fun experiences at the mansion and payoff my college debts and get on my feet," Madison explained of why she wanted to move in with Hugh Hefner. "I didn't know what the weekly schedule was, I didn't know you wouldn't be allowed to work."
The blonde beauty, 42, explained that the Playboy founder — who passed away in 2017 — made her quit her Hooters gig, claiming he was "jealous" over the attention she received there, and since "financially it didn't make sense" for her to choose the eatery over the Playboy lifestyle, she obliged. Plus, being one of Hefner's girlfriends "was most definitely a job" in itself.
"You weren't allowed to work, you had to be in that house by 9:00 every night, you had to be with him at every public appearance he made, you had to look a certain way, you had to dress a certain way, you had to be a PR machine for him," she explained.
The girls received $1,000 weekly allowances to keep up with appearances, with Marquardt noting the cash was always spent on clothes "they needed," while Madison pointed out, "We have to have platinum blonde hair, so he pays for the salon bills."
While Madison never hesitated to ask Hefner for her funds since she was his main girlfriend, she insisted it was still an awkward process, recalling, "You had to track this multimillionaire business mogul, who still at this time was editor in chief ... you had to track him down in the middle of the day and be like, 'Hi, honey, can I collect my allowance?'"
Marquardt, 48, admitted she and the other women "always felt uncomfortable" when collecting the money, but since they didn't have any other income, they were left no choice.
The ladies gave the scoop during the third episode of their new podcast, "Girls Next Level."