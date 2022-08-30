Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reveal Hugh Hefner's Strict Rules: Weekly Allowances, Early Curfews & More

While The Girls Next Door may have made life at the Playboy Mansion look like all fun and games, stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt insist that behind closed doors, life was anything but.

"What I was interested in was getting my life back on track and I knew I'd have some fun experiences at the mansion and payoff my college debts and get on my feet," Madison explained of why she wanted to move in with Hugh Hefner. "I didn't know what the weekly schedule was, I didn't know you wouldn't be allowed to work."