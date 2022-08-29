Time To Play! Holly Madison's Most Seductive & Sexy Photos

If there is one person who knows how to look her hottest, it's Holly Madison.

The former Playmate has been looking both flattering and fabulous lately while celebrating summer in her sexiest attire.

In between sharing Instagram post's of her bombshell body, Madison has been providing the world with the inside scoop of her former life in the Playboy Mansion on her "Girls Next Level" podcast.

The 42-year-old recently dished on her past sex life with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner — who passed in 2017 — dubbing their intimate times together a "chore" she had to complete.