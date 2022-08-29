Time To Play! Holly Madison's Most Seductive & Sexy Photos
If there is one person who knows how to look her hottest, it's Holly Madison.
The former Playmate has been looking both flattering and fabulous lately while celebrating summer in her sexiest attire.
In between sharing Instagram post's of her bombshell body, Madison has been providing the world with the inside scoop of her former life in the Playboy Mansion on her "Girls Next Level" podcast.
The 42-year-old recently dished on her past sex life with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner — who passed in 2017 — dubbing their intimate times together a "chore" she had to complete.
"We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house," she confessed. "He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed."
The mother-of-two summarized her experiences as "traumatic," and said she is happy to have put that life behind her.
Despite horrors of her time as a Playboy bunny, Madison seems to be living a now stress-free life — and loves to share her best moments on Instagram.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Holly Madison's sexiest snaps.
The reality star headed to Las Vegas a few weeks ago, showing off her 'fit figure with a stunning mirror selfie. Madison shared with her Instagram followers how she was "catching up on sleep this weekend," as she posed pretty while wearing a sexy bikini in her hotel bathroom.
The "Down The Rabbit Hole" author recently revealed some cleavage in a gorgeous selfie.
The blonde bombshell kept her chest exposed in a strapless off-the-shoulder black long sleeve top, admitting in her caption how "in reality," she went to the farm that day.
Madison also has frequently showed off her love for all-things Disney on her social media.
Recently, the bombshell posed in an on-brand Alice in Wonderland costume as she explored all of the delicious food Walt Disney World has to offer.
Madison is truly the queen of mirror pictures.
The Girls Next Door star uploaded adorable photos from her son's pirate-themed birthday party — where she looked totally on-theme in a sexy pirate dress.